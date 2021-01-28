Originally unveiled back in November last year as a concept car, the Renault Kiger is now making its production debut in its main market, India. Just like many other automakers, the French brand is deeply interested in securing a piece of the region’s automotive pie, and the Kiger should act as an attractive knife slicing and dicing through the popular sub-four-meter segment. Renault directly labels theFull Article
Production-Spec Renault Kiger Lands In India First, Rest of the World Next
