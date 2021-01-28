Here’s Why You Should Stay Away From the Entry-Level 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX

We’re not going to turn this into a Chevy vs. Ford type of squabble. In fact, both companies make really good full-size SUVs, and the numbers back that up. The Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition are America’s best-selling large SUVs, a position they’ve held since 2019. However, getting the right spec does matter, whether it’s a personal car or part of a business fleet. Before we get into everything...