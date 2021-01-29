1955 Ford F-100 With Gen-2 Coyote V8 Will Blow the Doors off an F-150 Raptor

Back in the late 1940s and early 50s, Ford’s F-Series trucks were simply called F-1, F-2, F-3, and so on, based on capacity. Once the second-generation F-Series launched in 1953, the Blue Oval expanded those monikers to include two extra figures, with the F-2 and F-3 morphing into the F-250, while the F-4 became the F-350. Fun story, the F-1 earned the name F-100 partly because of the F-100 Super Sabre plane and its popularity d...