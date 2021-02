The wait for the high-performance versions of Cadillac's compact and mid-size sedans will soon be over. Cadillac provided a sneak peek of the new Blackwing versions of its CT4-V and CT5-V during the past weekend's 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona and will reveal the sport sedans in full later on Monday. The cars will be unveiled via livestream at 7:00...