Cadillac's true successors to the ATS-V and CTS-V have been revealed. They're based on the new CT4 and CT5 sedans and carry the Blackwing name. The more extreme of these is the CT5-V Blackwing which packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 good for 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. Lamborghini is working on a facelift for its Urus and may introduce a new...