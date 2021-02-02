Irish firm Ava reinvents C2 Corvette as 1200bhp-plus hyper-EV

Ian Callum pairs with Corvette designer Peter Brock for Wicklow marque's 1200bhp-plus debut model



Fledgling Irish engineering Ava is planning to revive the iconic shape of the C2 Corvette Stingray in the form of a 1200bhp-plus electric resto-mod.



The Ava Hyperclassic, intended to be the company’s first model, brings together two automotive design legends: Peter Brock, designer of the original Stingray, and Ian Callum through his design house, Callum.



The two are working in partnership with AVA “to reimagine the cars that made the two men icons in their own right”. The “Hyperclassic” reborn Corvette Stingray will be the first project of what Ava terms as “a new chapter in the story of much loved cars.



Set to be fully unveiled later this month and teased in images showing the car’s faithfulness to the original, the model is in development with teams in Nevada, Ireland and the UK. It will be four-wheel drive, with a promise of “performance in the 1,200-2,000 horsepower range”.



Commenting on the new car, Callum said: “Applying next-generation technology to cars that we are fond of and familiar with, is hugely exciting. Callum’s expertise in translating Peter’s concept to a design feasible for production will support AVA to write a new chapter in this car’s story."



Ava has yet to detail how many examples are intended to be produced, but expect it to be extremely exclusive. The price is said to be from €1.2m to €2m (£1.06m to £1.76m).



