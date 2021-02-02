1997 Ford F-250 Power Stroke V8 Diesel Truck Shows Only 28,000 Miles

1997 was the last year for the ninth generation of the F-Series line of pickups. This particular Ford F-250 is probably the finest truck produced that year, and as the headline implies, it's a low-mileage survivor as well. Delivered new to Lutesville Ford of Marble Hill in Missouri, the extended-cab workhorse is offered with a little more than 28,000 documented miles (45,062 kilometers), tons of manufacturer’s literature, a...