2021 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Imagined With GT500 Engine and Red Wheels

Can the Ford F-150 Raptor really compete with the monster that is the Ram TRX? Nobody can deal with the unprovoked aggression of a Hellcat, so why not bring back the SVT Lightning, a sports pickup from a bygone era. When somebody mentions he has a Lightning we expect one of two things. One is that the guy wants to be Paul Walker but can't afford a Skyline. The other is that he'll probably tell you how it had the wrong wheels bef...