The Raptor is almost back. Long live the Raptor. The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor will make its online debut on Wednesday at 11:00 am EST via YouTube. What do we expect to see? A wide-body 2021 Ford F-150 with a high-output twin-turbo V-6, a long-travel suspension, and one heck of an attitude. We don't think Ford will stray too far from the playbook...Full Article
Watch the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor reveal live, here
