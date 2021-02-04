First Detailed Looks at the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Are In, Still No Word on HP

With the cat out of the bag, namely the official (online) reveal of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, we should all return to the usual order of business. Not yet, though, because there’s a tremendous amount of details to be shared about the off-road performance pickup, even though we’re still in the dark about some of the most important figures. So, the Blue Oval is playing hide and seek with an entire world as far as the...