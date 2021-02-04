Idaho Man Supercharges 450cc Barbie Jeep, Does Snow Drifting, Donuts, and Jumps

You can never really know what to expect from your Youtube feed these days. One minute you're looking at the newest Ford model, and then you get prompted with a V8 powered drift car, and as one thing leads to another, you end looking at a video of a Barbie Jeep. Because we as a species have started growing bored of normal car projects, and a supercharged Barbie Jeep is our last hope of building up excitement in our lives. At the end ...