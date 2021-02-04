The Land Cruiser has come a long way since its 1940s origins involving a reverse engineered Jeep, so much so that Toyota removing the current model from the US market after the 2021 model year is a problem for those seeking a practical, reliable and inconspicuous body-on-frame SUV in today's electronics- and overdesign-dominated world. Besides, the FJ40 Land Cruiser introduced in 1960 is hugely popular among classic and custom vehicle enthusiasts. So, how about Chip Foose...Full Article
Chip Foose Redesigns Classic Toyota Land Cruiser, Adds Muscular Fender Flares
autoevolution0 shares 1 views