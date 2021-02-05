Tesla tech secrets spilled by Elon Musk

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk recently sat down with auto engineer Sandy Munro to take a deep dive into some of the tech secrets that will underpin Tesla's range over the next few years. The discussion ranged from the 'hell' of moving to full-scale production, to material science breakthroughs, to streamlining both hardware and software through each new vehicle iteration. This briefing will look at critical revelations from the discussion to get an idea of what Teslas of the future will look like.