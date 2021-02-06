Lifted 2016 Shelby F-150 Hides 700-HP Supercharged V8 Under Super Snake Hood

The 2016 Ford F-150 in the following video started out as a four-wheel-drive SuperCrew with the 5.0-liter Coyote engine, Shadow Black paintwork, and leather-trimmed upholstery. Chassis number 1FTEW1EF2GFC32890 retailed at $59,475 when it left the dealership lot for Shelby American, where it received plenty of go-faster mods. $39,520 worth of upgrades, to be more precise, which means that someone spent $98,995 for the truck of his dreams. ...