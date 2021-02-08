It was a hot day on Sunday at the Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off with the Kansas City Chiefs for the title of champion of the National Football League (NFL) for the 2020 season. All this while astronauts were passing overhead. It was by chance more than by design that on the day of the Super Bowl LV the International Space Station’s (Full Article
ISS Spotted Over Tampa Bay as Tom Brady Destroys the Chiefs
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Brandon Marshall: ‘With 5 Super Bowl MVPs, Tom Brady is the ‘greatest athlete in sports history’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports
Tom Brady came out of Super Bowl LV with his 7th Lombardi Trophy, and his 5th Super Bowl MVP. Brandon Marshall tells the First..
-
Nick Wright: Tom Brady brought the worst franchise in sports to Super Bowl & TB’s defense was ‘majestic’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports
-
WATCH: The best Super Bowl commercials and The Weeknd’s full halftime show
Denver Post
-
Did Tom Brady purposefully cover up Nike logo during Super Bowl celebration?
USATODAY.com
-
The Most Talked About Moments From Super Bowl 2021: A Streaker, Those Weeknd Memes and More
E! Online
You might like
More coverage
Tom Brady Reacts To Winning His Seventh Super Bowl Title
WBZ CBS Boston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady now has seven Super Bowl wins after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LV
Cover Video STUDIO
Die Tom-Brady-Show: Tampa Bay Buccaneers gewinnen Super Bowl
Cover Video DE STUDIO