Ford S-Max and Galaxy Get a Li-Ion Lease on Life, Become Full Hybrids

While at home in America, Ford is continuously moving away from passenger cars towards a business strategy focused (with minor exceptions) on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, the situation is a bit different on the Old Continent. In Europe, the U.S. automaker still builds minivans such as the S-Max and Galaxy, and is apparently not ready to give up on people movers just yet. Of course, it’s also trying to bend the genre to suit i...