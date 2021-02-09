2022 Audi e-tron GT Breaks Cover, Will Help You Channel Your Inner Tony Stark

Audi has just unveiled the e-tron GT quattro as a direct answer to the likes of the Tesla Model S, as well as intrinsically the Porsche Taycan. The e-tron GT is set to go on sale in the U.S. this summer, and you can get one for a minimum of $99,900, excluding the destination charge and other taxes. The range is split three ways, with the Premium Plus model acting as the entry-level car, followed by the e-tron GT quattro Prestige, priced a...