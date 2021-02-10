Hoons on dirtbikes are grabbing attention in Auckland but a New Zealand man sparked pandemonium in Hong Kong after taking an e-scooter on a motorway.Images of the scooter rider on a motorway and through the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel...Full Article
Kiwi arrested in Hong Kong for riding e-scooter on motorway
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kiwi arrested in Hong Kong for riding e-scooter on motorway - reports
Hoons on dirtbikes are grabbing attention in Auckland but a New Zealand man reportedly sparked pandemonium in Hong Kong after..
New Zealand Herald