EV startup Rivian is aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) in September with a valuation of about $50 billion, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Rivian, which plans to start deliveries of its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV this summer, hasn't finalized its IPO plans, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources familiar...Full Article
Rivian reportedly planning IPO in 2021
