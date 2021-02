McLaren's next supercar in the pipeline is called an Artura, and it's set for a debut on February 16. A teaser video is out and gives us a taste of its V-6 engine. Yes, that's right. McLaren has ditched its usual V-8 for a V-6 in the new supercar. Funnily enough, rival supercar manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has gone from a V-6 to a V-8...