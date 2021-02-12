EV Federal Tax Credit May Be Renewed for Tesla, GM Thanks to the 2021 GREEN Act

EV Federal Tax Credit May Be Renewed for Tesla, GM Thanks to the 2021 GREEN Act

autoevolution

Published

The year was 2011 when Barack Obama rocked the automotive industry with federal grants for electric vehicles. More to the point, I’m referring to the federal tax credit that cuts $7,500 off the suggested retail price of a PHEV or an EV. According to current legislation, the said credit is phased out once 200,000 plug-in vehicles ar...

Full Article