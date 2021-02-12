The year was 2011 when Barack Obama rocked the automotive industry with federal grants for electric vehicles. More to the point, I’m referring to the federal tax credit that cuts $7,500 off the suggested retail price of a PHEV or an EV. According to current legislation, the said credit is phased out once 200,000 plug-in vehicles ar...Full Article
EV Federal Tax Credit May Be Renewed for Tesla, GM Thanks to the 2021 GREEN Act
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-20
12pm-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN