This was an eventful week for music icon Bruce Springsteen – and he didn’t even actively do anything. In light of news that he’d been arrested for driving under the influence in late 2020, Jeep has decided to temporarily “pause” their partnership. Even by celebrity standards, this story is strange. Last weekend, Bruce Springsteen appeared in his first televised commercial ever and his sec...Full Article
Jeep Distances Itself from Bruce Springsteen After DUI Arrest
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
One shot of tequila reportedly led to Bruce Springsteen's DWI arrest
According to reports, the singer accepted the drink from a fan.
Cover Video STUDIO