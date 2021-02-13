This 1958 Lockheed C-130 Hercules Is Selling to Civilians, Paratrooper-Ready

There is no shortage of military airplanes out there looking for civilian owners, but most of the time these so-called warbirds come in the form of single- or two-seater aircraft from the Second World War. You never get to see a modern-day transport plane being up for grabs. Except this once. What you’re looking at is a Lockheed C-130 Hercules, in fact, we’re told, it is the only one in the world to have been approved ...