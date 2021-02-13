2022 Infiniti QX60 Looks Impressive in Production-Ready Accurate Rendering

Infiniti used to be known for sporty luxury sedans and coupes, but it's begun to take the SUV market a whole lot more seriously. After the smaller QX50 and its coupe brother, the QX55, Nissan's premium brand is now turning its attention to the QX60. The Infiniti JX was renamed the QX60 in 2013 when Infiniti changed its naming system. This model is a 5-door SUV made in Tennessee. It's based on the Nissan D platform, shared w...