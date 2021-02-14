Lifted 1995 Toyota FZJ80 Hides Terrifying GM Secret, Goes Like Stink

Sports cars don't always make sense in the real world. Because the real world comes with bumps, potholes, and various road conditions that may even damage your vehicle. But there's one way to deal with the aforementioned problems, and that is getting an SUV instead. You might argue that an SUV is not going to be as fast or exciting to drive, but there's always a solution to be found. And this guy went down a very interesting path with his massive 1995 Toyota FZJ80 ...