Electric Jaguar XJ scrapped as part of brand reinvention plan

Long-awaited EV version of flagship saloon does not form part of Jaguar's transition to an EV-only brand from 2025



The long-awaited, all-electric replacement for the Jaguar XJ has been written out of the company's long-term strategy, as it looks to transition to an electric-only luxury brand from 2025.



According to Jaguar Land Rover's bold new 'Reimagine' plan to transform the company's fortunes, Jaguar will undergo "a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies".



The electric XJ - first previewed nearly two years ago and spotted several times in advanced road testing, "will not form part of the line-up".



The Reimagine strategy does suggest that the XJ nameplate could be retained for use on one of Jaguar's new exclusively electric models. The brand will use its own bespoke EV architecture, separate from the two new platforms planned for its Land Rover sister brand, as part of a move to give the two brands disparate personalities.



The news of the XJ's cancellation comes with the confirmation that Jaguar Land Rover is "not discontinuing current products and does not plan to stop production of any present models early", suggesting the Castle Bromwich production line, which has seen substantial investment in recent years in line with Jaguar's previous electrification strategy, will be used to produce other electric models.



Full story to follow.