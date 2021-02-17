DiRT Rally 2.0 Gets the Final Update, the Future Is Still Uncertain

Codemasters has just released a new update for DiRT Rally 2.0. While this patch comes with some helpful improvements, there’s something else that’s worth highlighting. The new update version 1.17 is the last one DiRT Rally 2.0 is ever going to get, so beginning right now, the game is pretty much dead. Sure, you can continue playing it, as all challenges will continue to be there waiting for you, but no new updates woul...