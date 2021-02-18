Audi Q7 Pickup Truck Makes Zero Sense, Yet Here It Is Rendered Using Amarok Cues

After unveiling the X-Class Concept in 2016, Mercedes believed it would go on to make the world’s first true premium pickup truck, aimed at markets such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The X-Class was put into production the following year using a Nissan Navara chassis before being discontinued in early 2020 due to low sales. What an epic fail that was, and to think that Daimler had such high hopes for the X-Cla...