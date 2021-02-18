Hyundai Reveals Its Weapons for the Upcoming All-Electric Touring Car Series

Hyundai Reveals Its Weapons for the Upcoming All-Electric Touring Car Series

autoevolution

Published

After succeeding in the WRC and WTCR, Hyundai Motorsport has committed to race in the inaugural season of the Pure ETCR, a touring car series for electric cars. The team has recently revealed the race car for this competition, along with an innovative generator that will serve as a zero-emission mobile charging station. The automotive industry’s push towards electrification is happening at an accelerated pace, and it has transl...

Full Article