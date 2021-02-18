After succeeding in the WRC and WTCR, Hyundai Motorsport has committed to race in the inaugural season of the Pure ETCR, a touring car series for electric cars. The team has recently revealed the race car for this competition, along with an innovative generator that will serve as a zero-emission mobile charging station. The automotive industry’s push towards electrification is happening at an accelerated pace, and it has transl...Full Article
Hyundai Reveals Its Weapons for the Upcoming All-Electric Touring Car Series
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?
Every debut and new model due to arrive over the next 12 months, all in one place
Keeping track of new cars and knowing..
Autocar
New Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrives with retro design, 292-mile range
All-new mid-sized crossover features styling influenced by 45 EV concept car; 800V technology means ultra-rapid..
Autocar