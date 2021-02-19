A 1955 Ford F-250 still coming with the original engine and with just 6,000 miles on the clock sounds like something pretty hard to find, and yet, someone on Craigslist claims they have it. And what’s more, it’s offered with a pretty detailed history, as theFull Article
This Original 1955 Ford F-250 Spent 40 Years in a Barn, Has Just 6,000 Miles
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
THE SMALL BLOCK MUSTANG PAYS HOMAGE TO ITS ROOTS!!
Bumper2Bumper
With all of the technology and assistance features on cars these days have we forgotten the joy of just driving. After a week in a..