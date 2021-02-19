French Rafale Jets Cut off Power Supply to Entire Village by Ripping Power Lines

French Rafale Jets Cut off Power Supply to Entire Village by Ripping Power Lines

autoevolution

Published

File this under “stuff happens to the best of us, and it’s not always something to be proud of.” Two French Rafale military jets caused quite a bit of drama in Southern France this week by flying straight through the power lines. According to

Full Article