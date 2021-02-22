Here’s How Uriel, Justin Bieber’s Floating Rolls-Royce, Was Made

Justin Bieber is a very rich and still very young man, and like most young people, his taste in the finer things in life can come across as questionable. But he was not wrong to fall in love with a Rolls-Royce concept – or to want to have something like it made in real life. Much has been said about the latest addition to Justin Bieber’s already-packed garage: a futuristic-looking ride that’s been dubbed a f...