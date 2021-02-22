Artist Makes 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 More Like a Muscle Car With GT500 Features

To be clear, we love the fact that Ford has made the Mustang more like a sports car. This has been happening steadily over the years, with changes to the suspension, chassis, and engine. But there's no law that says a Mustang Mach 1 can't look like a classic muscle car as well. Like the GT350 before it, the Mach 1 feels like it's trying to be a rival to European sports cars. There's nothing wrong with that, as customer...