With worldwide increased awareness in a variety of long-existing but often overlooked issues, from the misuse of power, to discrimination and inequality, the issue of the misappropriation of Native American names by several major U.S. brands is also getting plenty of attention. So far, several products have changed labeling and sports teams opted for different legal names, after coming under pressure to ditch the misappropriation of Nati...Full Article
Cherokee Nation Wants Jeep to Drop the Cherokee Name: “It Does Not Honor Us”
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cherokee Nation Chief Wants Jeep To Remove Name On SUVs
Newsy
Watch VideoThe Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using its name on SUVs.
The Chief of the Cherokee Nation says the..
-
Jeep may nix the Cherokee name from its SUVs, parent CEO says
Business Insider
-
Jeep-Owner Stellantis Is Open to Dropping Cherokee Name, CEO Says
Upworthy
-
Cherokee Nation chief calls on Jeep to stop using name of his tribe
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Chief of Cherokee Nation Asks Jeep to Stop Using Tribe’s Name
NYTimes.com
You might like
More coverage
Businessinsider.co.za | The Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using its name on the popular 45-year-old vehicle
News24
"I don't see a way to compromise on the subject of a corporation marketing on the Cherokee name," Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr...