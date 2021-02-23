Rod Stewart’s Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopica Sets Record at Auction

The very rare and striking-looking 1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopica that crossed the auction block around Valentine’s Day and that came with a very interesting and colorful history, has set a record for an RM Sotheby’s event. The car, which had seen a complete modification and subsequent restoration to factory specs, was owned new by legendary singer Sir Rod Stewart. It was his first-ever Countach (though no...