Tiger Woods Crash: Golfer Rolls Genesis GV80 SUV, Sustains Multiple Leg Injuries

Tiger Woods Crash: Golfer Rolls Genesis GV80 SUV, Sustains Multiple Leg Injuries

autoevolution

Published

Father, golfer, and entrepreneur in this exact order according to his description on Facebook, 45-year-old Tiger Woods has rolled over his Genesis GV80 in California on Tuesday morning. He was the only person in the vehicle, and first responders have rescued him with the “jaws of life.”

Full Article