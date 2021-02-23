Father, golfer, and entrepreneur in this exact order according to his description on Facebook, 45-year-old Tiger Woods has rolled over his Genesis GV80 in California on Tuesday morning. He was the only person in the vehicle, and first responders have rescued him with the “jaws of life.”Full Article
Tiger Woods Crash: Golfer Rolls Genesis GV80 SUV, Sustains Multiple Leg Injuries
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tiger Woods in Surgery After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries in Car Accident
Wibbitz Top Stories
Tiger Woods in
Surgery After Suffering
Multiple Leg Injuries
in Car Accident.
Tiger Woods was injured in a..