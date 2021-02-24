The pilot on American Airlines’ flight 2292 traveling from Cincinnati to Phoenix on Sunday has reported what is being referred to by many as a “UFO,” with the FBI reportedly looking into the whole thing trying to determine what it was. ...Full Article
American Airlines Pilot Spots UFO-Like Aircraft, FBI Reportedly Investigating
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
American Airlines pilot spots mysterious object while flying over New Mexico
An American Airlines pilot reported seeing something mysterious during a flight from Cincinnati to Phoenix on Sunday. American..
CBS News