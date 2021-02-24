New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?

Every debut and new model due to arrive over the next 12 months, all in one place



Keeping track of new cars and knowing when they’re due to go on sale can be tough, especially if you’re only interested in EVs.



There are so many due to arrive over the course of the next twelve months, so it’s worth discovering how long you’ll be waiting for the one you want to go on sale.



2020 produced an influx of major new models from mainstream manufacturers, including the Volkswagen ID 3, Honda E and Vauxhall Corsa-e, despite an ongoing global health emergency, as well as the first models from new brands, such as the Polestar 2. 2021 looks to be even more stacked, as manufacturers work hard to meet increasingly tough emissions rules with the introduction of more all-electric models.



Here's our comprehensive list of what EVs are coming when in the car industry.



*February*



-Mercedes-Benz EQV-



The luxury van-based MPV made its official debut back in August, but isn't set to reach UK forecourts until early this year. It’s one of the first in its class to go on sale and borrows much of its styling from the conventional V-Class model.



A range of 213 miles is promised, along with a choice of seating configurations and prices starting from just over £70,000.



-Volvo XC40 Recharge P8-



The company’s very first electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, paves the way for what will quickly become an entire range of EV-adapted versions, rather than brand-new ones designed around batteries and electric motors. That means an electric XC90 will follow.



Hardware will be shared with the Polestar 2, which has already arrived on UK shores, with customers having to wait until the tail end of 2020 to see the XC40 Recharge on the road. It delivers 402bhp from twin electric motors and promises 248 miles of range. Pricing has been revealed at £53,000 - nudging the Recharge over the government's updated plug-in car grant maximum cost - although First Edition models cost a chunky £59,985.



-Audi RS E-tron GT-



The electric grand tourer, which will share a platform with the Porsche Taycan, was originally due to make its production debut towards the end of 2020, timed to coincide with the annual Los Angeles motor show. The global pandemic forced those plans to change, and now the final car isn't expected to make an official public appearance until early 2021 - although we've already driven a prototype.



It is predicted to use a 96kWh battery, good for 248 miles of range, with 350kW rapid charging and twin electric motors producing up to 637bhp. The RS E-tron GT should be capable of 0-62mph in 3.5sec and a 149mph top speed.



More mainstream versions are expected to follow.



-Lexus UX300e-



The first electric Lexus builds on the popular UX compact crossover and is set to reach customers in the spring. It uses a front-mounted motor that produces 201bhp, with energy coming from a 54.3kWh battery that's good for 196 miles of range.



Capable of 0-62mph in 7.5sec and with a governed top speed of 100mph, it sneaks under the government’s plug-in car grant cut-off with a retail price of around £44,000 and competes with the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, Peugeot e-2008 and Hyundai Kona Electric.



-Mazda MX-30-



The first mass-production EV to wear a Mazda badge will arrive with customers in early 2021, with prices starting from a competitive £25,545. It promises to do electric motoring a little differently, with a 35.5kWh battery offering 130 miles of range - far less than its closest rivals, such as the 279-mile Hyundai Kona Electric.



The compact crossover will also eschew one-pedal driving and deliver power in a more linear way, in an effort to replicate the feel of driving a combustion engine, instead of providing instant acceleration.



-Rivian R1T-



A surprise announcement at 2018's Los Angeles motor show, despite the company behind it having been first formed in 2009, the Rivian R1T is a pick-up truck reimagined for an EV generation. It has clever packaging that makes the most of available space, while the underlying powertrain promises to deliver as much as 754bhp and a 0-60mph time of under three seconds.



The R1T was set to go into production in late 2020, so it might be ready in time to beat Tesla's upcoming pick-up to the punch.



-March-



-Fiat 500-



The new electric Fiat 500e shares much of its styling with the current petrol-powered model, but underneath it is entirely new, with a bespoke architecture, 117bhp electric motor and 42kWh lithium ion battery pack. Range is quoted at 199 miles on the WLTP test cycle, giving it an edge over the Mini Electric and Honda E.



Revealed online following the cancellation of the Geneva motor show in March, the electric Fiat 500 will go on sale in the first quarter of 2021. Prices will start from £19,995 at launch for an entry-level hatchback car in Action trim, although this is powered by a 94bhp electric motor that’s good for 0-62mph in 9.5sec. It also uses a smaller, 23.8kWh battery affording 115 miles of range.



-Ford Mustang Mach-E-



Ford's upcoming pony car caused controversy for several reasons. It will be the first electric car to wear the Mustang badge, and it has a crossover bodystyle. At launch, the range-topping version promises 332bhp and a 0-60 time in the mid-5sec range, but a full GT model is expected at a later date with 459bhp and a sprint time in the threes.



UK deliveries were originally scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, but Ford pushed that back to spring 2021 in order to meet expected demand in its home territory. Prices start from £42,270 for an entry-level model with its 280 miles of range, rising to over £56,000 for the top-end version with the full 335-mile range.



-Hyundai Kona Electric refresh-



A redesigned front end will make the 2021 Kona Electric stand out even further from its combustion- and hybrid-powered siblings. New headlights and daytime running lights complete the look, while the interior has been overhauled with a 10.25in digital instrument cluster, heated rear seats and greater remote connectivity through Hyundai's Bluelink system.



Performance and battery capacity remain unchanged. Customer deliveries should begin towards the end of the Spring.



-Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo-



Another casualty of the ongoing pandemic, the more practical version of Porsche’s first EV was originally set to arrive towards the end of 2020 but will instead make its official debut early in the new year. The Taycan Cross Turismo is likely to retain the same powertrain choices as the Taycan saloon, meaning two electric motors generating 523bhp in entry-level 4S guise, with 671bhp Turbo and 751bhp Turbo S variants to follow.



-April-



-Volkswagen ID 4-



Set to go on sale in Europe, China and the US, the ID 4 will be Volkswagen’s first ‘global’ electric car. The crossover hatchback uses the same MEB platform as the ID 3 and will be sold in both rear- and all-wheel drive. Four different power outputs and two battery capacities will create a distinct line-up of cars, with a range-topping ID 3 GTX performance model to follow.



In the UK, prices start from £37,800 for First Edition models, although these will come with rear-wheel drive only and a 77kWh battery. Range is given as 310 miles, with 201bhp and 229lb ft of torque produced from the single electric motor. 0-62mph will therefore take 8.2sec, with a top speed of 99mph.



-May-



-Audi E-tron GT-



Although it’ll make its first appearance in RS form, the standard E-tron GT’s main task will be to provide competition for the Porsche Taycan. Meeting the benchmarks set by the Porsche shouldn’t be a stretch too far as the E-tron GT is based on the same platform, and our early go in a prototype model suggested the driving experience should be similar. Funny that.



The standard -E-tron GT quattro has an electric motor on each axle producing 235 and 429bhp respectively, although combining the pair only equates to 469bhp and 465lb ft. That said, there is a boost function that lifts this to 523bhp for 2.5 seconds, available during launch control for a 0-62mph sprint of 4.1 seconds.



-Skoda Enyaq iV-



The Czech company's first bespoke EV, it will also be the first Skoda to use the VW Group's MEB platform. It will arrive in a selection of different power and battery combinations - including a flagship vRS performance model.



Physically as long as an Octavia, but with almost as much interior space as the seven-seat Kodiaq, the Enyaq iV promises up to 316 miles of range in rear-driven 80 iV guise, or 285 miles with the all-wheel-drive 80x variant. The top-spec vRS version promises 302bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.2sec. Prices start from £30,450 for the entry-level 60 iV after government incentives have been applied, with the base car promising 242 miles of range from a 62kWh battery.



-Mercedes-Benz EQA-



The entry-level EQ model borrows its body shape from the GLA compact crossover rather than the A-Class hatchback, leaving more room beneath the seats for battery cells without compromising on interior space. Originally slated for a mid-2020 debut, it had been delayed as a result of the pandemic, but it’s now on sale in EQA 250 form.



Starting from £40,495 (a figure that includes the government’s grant), the EQA offers 265 miles of range from a single charge of the 66.5kWh battery. A longer-range model is due to arrive at a later date, raising the bar to 311 miles. Meanwhile the powertrain features a 188bhp electric motor, mounted on the front axle and providing 277lb ft of torque. 0-62mph takes 8.9 seconds.



-Summer 2021-



-Audi Q4 e-tron-



The concept version of Audi's upcoming mainstream electric SUV was revealed at 2019's Geneva motor show, but a production version isn't set to arrive until 2021 as the firm's fifth electric model. It borrows styling from the E-tron and will slot in beneath the Q5 in terms of size.



It will use the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, rather than the adapted MQ platform used by the larger E-tron. Twin motors will provide all-wheel drive and up to 302bhp - around 100bhp less than the full-sized E-tron but 100bhp more than MEB-based hatchbacks like the VW ID.



A coupé-styled Q4 Sportback e-tron is expected to follow a year later.



-BMW iX3-



An electric version of BMW’s X3 SUV, the iX3 made its debut in mid-2020 with a new rear-wheel-drive powertrain comprising a single electric motor. It closely resembles the petrol-powered X3, rather than taking any design inspiration from the more radical i3 or i8, and is only the company’s second pure-electric car. The motor develops 282bhp, has an 80kWh battery and is capable of delivering 285 miles of WLTP-certified range. Two versions will be offered from launch: the Premier Edition will cost £61,900, and the Premier Edition Pro will cost £3,000 more.



-Lotus Evija-



Although it was hoped that production could begin in time for the first deliveries to be completed in 2020, the Lotus Evija has now been pushed back until the middle of 2021. Even so, the Evija has already sold out its first year allocation, despite costing £2.04 million each and build slots requiring a £250,000 deposit.



While Lotus has yet to confirm performance details, it is reportedly targeting a 0-62mph time of under three seconds, a top speed of over 200mph, and a 0-186mph sprint of less than nine seconds. Multiple electric motors will deliver all-wheel drive and a peak 1973bhp output, making it more powerful than both the 1479bhp Bugatti Chiron and 1888bhp Pininfarina Battista.



-Nissan Ariya-



The Leaf may have helped Nissan get an early lead in the electric car class, but it is hoping the Ariya will have an even bigger impact. Set to go on sale in the latter half of 2021 as a rival to the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID 4, the SUV will make its debut with up to 310 miles of range.



Five different versions have been confirmed for the UK, with single-motor, front-wheel-drive and twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrains offered, as well as a choice of 63kWh and 87kWh batteries. A range-topping e-4orce Performance model will produce 389bhp and cover 0-62mph in 5.1sec.



-Autumn 2021-



-Cupra el-Born-



The second non-VW model to launch on the MEB platform, the el-Born has a very similar powertrain and engineering to the ID hatchback, but opts for sportier styling and a more engaging driving experience. Set to launch at the end of 2021, it will be powered by a 77kWh (82kWh gross) battery pack and promises 310 miles of range per charge, although Cupra has yet to confirm exact performance figures.



However, when the Cupra el-Born finally does arrive in showrooms, it is expected to pack around 201bhp for a 0-31mph time of 2.9sec.



-Mercedes-Benz EQB-



When it arrives, the EQB will be an electric version of Mercedes' GLB SUV. UK sales aren't due to begin until 2022 and there's very little information about what kind of performance customers can expect. A 60kWh battery is rumoured, with a potential range of around 310 miles.



It's also unclear whether the EQB will retain the seven-seat option seen in the GLB.



-Mercedes-Benz EQS-



The S-Class of electric cars, as Mercedes-Benz is pitching it, won’t arrive until the latter stages of 2021, but it promises to be a tech-laden limousine capable of keeping pace with the Porsche Taycan when it does. Production will take place alongside the S-Class at the company’s Sindelfingen factory in Germany.



An AMG performance version is also expected to arrive the following year with as much as 600bhp. A range of 435 miles is also being targeted, putting it on collision course with the Tesla Model S as well as the Taycan.



-Tesla Model S Plaid-



Long promised by Tesla boss Elon Musk, the Model S Plaid will go into production in the latter half of 2021 and challenge Porsche's Taycan Turbo S for the electric performance saloon crown. It will use three motors to produce around 1100bhp and is capable of 0-60mph in less than 2.0sec. Top speed is expected to be 200mph, with Tesla claiming it will be the most powerful and quickest-accelerating production car in the world.



The Plaid (named as a nod to Mel Brooks' comedy classic Spaceballs) will also gain a larger battery, allowing for as much as 520 miles of driving range on a single charge. Pre-orders are being accepted now, with UK prices starting from £130,980, and deliveries expected before the end of 2021.



-Tesla Model Y-



Deliveries of Tesla's compact SUV began in North America in mid-2020, but it isn't expected to arrive in the UK until the tail end of 2021 at the earliest. The much-in-demand SUV will arrive with the option to add a third row - which could make it the go-to EV for large families. It shares a platform and powertrain with the Model 3 saloon, which will hopefully speed up Tesla's ability to deliver cars on time.



A more advanced version of the company’s ‘supercomputer’ semi-autonomous driving system is also predicted, as is a more potent Performance variant. Long Range versions of the car are purported to hit 315 miles on the EPA test cycle, although it may fall slightly short of this figure when run under WLTP regulations in Europe.



-Winter 2021-



-BMW iX-



The technology flagship for BMW’s growing range of EVs made its debut at the tail end of 2020 but isn’t set to go into production until next year. Deliveries are expected in late 2021. The family SUV caused plenty of controversy at launch with its radical styling and it remains to be seen whether BMW will tone things down before it goes on sale.



In terms of performance, up to 500bhp is expected from two electric motors driving all four wheels. It should manage 0-62mph in less than five seconds and deliver up to 373 miles of range.



-BMW i4-



Based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is also due this year, the electric BMW saloon will rival the Tesla Model 3 with 373 miles of range from an 80kWh battery and 523bhp electric motor - giving it more power than the upcoming M4.



-GMC Hummer EV-



Set to go into production in the final months of 2021, with customer deliveries to follow next year, GMC’s bold electric pick-up truck is set to resurrect the Hummer brand in the US. Although it's unlikely to make its way to Europe in any official capacity, the extreme EV looks set to make a big impact on the other side of the Atlantic, with an estimated 986bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque, a 0-60mph time of around three seconds and up to 350 miles of range on a full charge.



-Hyundai Ioniq 5-



The first car to fall under Hyundai’s new Ioniq sub-brand, the Ioniq 5 will make its on-road debut towards the end of the year.



It will be the company’s first bespoke EV (the Kona Electric shared its platform with the hybrid and petrol-engined versions), and sticks closely to the radical 45 Concept, which was revealed to the public at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show. That makes it a big departure from the company's current model range.



-Hyundai Ioniq 6-



Likely to debut this year, but not appear in showrooms until mid-2022, the Ioniq 6 will be Hyundai's flagship EV, a saloon that will share design elements with the Ioniq 5 but be radically different from the brand's current model line-up. A high performance variant is likely, with the E-GMP platform it will be based on able to use dual motors for a 0-62mph sprint time of less than 3.5sec. Range will vary depending on specification, but up to 310 miles should be possible between charges.



-Kia 2021 EV-



We don’t even have a name for Kia’s first bespoke electric car, which will be one of 11 EVs to wear a Kia badge by 2025, but the company has committed to a 2021 reveal.



It will be a sister car to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, sitting atop an all-new platform and initially offering around 310 miles of electric range. The company is reportedly aiming for 500 miles later down the line, while high-speed 800V charging should provide a full battery in under 20 minutes.



Test mules have been spotted on public roads, but while styling is being kept under wraps, it is expected to take influence from the Imagine by Kia concept revealed at the 2019 Geneva motor show.



-MG E-Motion-



A two-door, four-seat electric sports car will bring MG's history with sports cars into the modern era. Though a name has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be heavily based on the E-Motion concept shown at the 2017 Shanghai motor show, albeit with significantly modified styling. Parent company SAIC's twin-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain should give it a 0-62mph time of less than four seconds.



-Ssangyong Korando EV-



Conventional petrol and diesel versions of the South Korean firm's new Nissan Qashqai rival appeared on UK forecourts back in 2019, but an electric variant inspired by Ssangyong's recent e-SIV concept is expected to make its debut this year. The company began teasing an electric Korando variant back in July of 2020, but it isn't expected to reach the UK until the later half of 2021.



It will likely carry only minor visual changes from the standard car, but will be a proper 4x4, with all-wheel drive and strong towing ability - a key feature for many UK Ssangyong customers.



-Tesla Roadster-



A flagship sports car to replace the original, Lotus-based Roadster that announced Tesla to the world, the next-generation Roadster has been previewed extensively ahead of an official debut. Tesla claims a top speed in excess of 250mph, a 0-60mph time of 1.9sec and a range of 620 miles thanks to a 200kWh battery pack - the biggest in a production EV. Prices are expected to start at around £189,000 for the first 1000 cars, which will be badged as Founders Edition models. Following that, prices should be around £151,000 when general sales begin, although that isn’t expected to happen until 2022 after Elon Musk delayed the sports car’s return.



-Tesla Model X Plaid-



Improvements made for the Model S Plaid have also made their way into Tesla's family SUV, already the fastest-accelerating seven-seater on sale in the UK. Adding an extra motor to the Model X allows it to hit 0-60mph in 2.5sec, shaving two tenths of the time it could already achieve before the changes were introduced. Deliveries are expected to commence in the US soon, but it could be a while before the Model X Plaid finds its way to the UK market.



