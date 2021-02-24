45 Supercars Pulled Over at the Same Time Make for an Arresting Visual

45 Supercars Pulled Over at the Same Time Make for an Arresting Visual

autoevolution

Published

Even for the most affluent residents of Hong Kong, this must have been a most arresting sight: no less than 45 supercars and some sports cars were pulled over at the same time on Sunday morning. The reason for this en-masse traffic stop was, of course, illegal racing and speeding. Police have dubbed the operation “Fossington,” and knew in advance that a parade of some sorts would be organized on the Island Easter Corr...

Full Article