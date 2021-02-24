Ford doesn't make an F-250 Raptor, leaving an opening for the aftermarket. Shelby American already sells upgraded Ford F-150 pickups, but now the company is launching an F-250 Super Duty with enhanced off-road capability. The 2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja gets a new suspension from Fox, giving it an increased ride height and better off-road...Full Article
Shelby F-250 Super Baja is the Super Duty Raptor America wants
