Baseball Pro Yadier Alvarez Treats Himself to a Beastly Apocalypse HellFire 6x6

It’s wise to be prepared for the worst, and with a vehicle like the new HellFire 6x6 truck from Apocalypse Manufacturing, baseball pro Yadier Alvarez sure is. Yadier Alvarez is a designated MLB hitter and outfielder. In 2015, he received a $16 million bonus from the Dodgers, so even if his career is in what you could call a slump right now, he is still flush enough to afford the most insane, beastly truck on the market. As it s...