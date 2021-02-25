Redesigning the automotive retail experience - Q&A with ZeroLight

There are some in the auto industry who believe that the rise of digital solutions within the new car buying journey will lead to the 'agency model' approach, where dealers become 'agents' who act on behalf of the OEM, with sales conducted directly between the OEM and the customer. Among them is ZeroLight, a digital visual effects specialist based in the northeast of England which began life in the gaming industry. They are working with a number of established automakers, including Volkswagen (ID3), Audi (e-Tron), Cadillac, Pagani, Lamborghini, and new entrant Lucid Motors, in not only enabling online sales but also creating digital solutions that give people the confidence to know exactly what they are buying online. To learn more, we spoke to François de Bodinat, Chief Product Officer at ZeroLight.