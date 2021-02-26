After kicking serious behind on "Breaking Bad" many years ago, Bryan Cranston went on to star in multiple blockbuster movies before recently working on a brand-new TV series dubbed "Your Honor" on Showtime. He plays Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge who will resort to anything in order to protect his son. Sounds pretty good, right? Well, it was. Cranston is amazing in his role and the show is definit...Full Article
Bryan Cranston Is Doing Some Really Weird Things With His BMW X5 on "Your Honor"
autoevolution0 shares 1 views