There are worse jobs out there than being cooked up in an office from 9 to 5. And we’re not talking here by those in mining, or slaughterhouses. We’re talking about the ones that call on you to repeatedly perform the same task, over and over again, hundreds or perhaps thousands of times per day. People hate these jobs perhaps even more than mining. And this is not some general impression we got by hearing friends and s...Full Article
App-Controlled Cobots Are After the Paycheck You Don't Want
autoevolution0 shares 2 views