BMW 128ti Acceleration Test Suggests It's Faster than Golf 8 GTI Hot Hatch

BMW made a whole bunch of cars that could technically be called a hot hatch. There's the 3 Series Compact, but that's an ancient chopped coupe. Also, there was the M140i, but that's more like a Gran Turismo with a tiny interior. So in our mind, the 128ti is their first hot hatch, and it could also be their last, at least in a traditional sense. The 1 Series is BMW's smallest and cheapest car, the gateway to the RWD bra...