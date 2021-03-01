Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2021 UK review

Fastest F-Pace feels rather more than the sum of its parts. If this is how Jaguar’s internally combusted SUVs go out, it’s on a massive high Crikey this is good. Call it home advantage if you like, picking up a Jaguar F- Pace SVR in Warwickshire within sight of the garages it was engineered in, and heading out into the Cotswolds on roads on which its dynamics were developed and signed-off. But I think it would play away pretty well, too. They’ve got it right.Apparently the F-Pace SVR hasn’t really stopped being developed since Jaguar first put a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 in its big SUV in 2014. It went on sale as the SVR in 2019, well after the regular model, but was due for this update at the same time as the rest of the range. The changes are detailed but plentiful. The new bonnet, now without an uncomfortable shut-line across it, improves aero and allows bigger grilles, with more cooling for both the drivetrain and brakes (the same 395mm discs but with different pads).The V8 is the same but adoption of the torque converter from the Project 8 means it’s now allowed to make its full 516lb ft in all gears. That, plus a reduction in aerodynamic drag, drops the 0-60mph time from 4.1sec to 3.8sec. I doubt you’d notice but three looks better, no?What you should notice are suspension changes, to make the SVR more mature and rounded, without losing its dynamism, or while improving it, even. The adaptive dampers, roll bars and spring rates are unchanged but 70% of bushes are new, as are rear toe-links, front control arm links, rear spring aids and more. Stuff that people don’t pay attention to but would notice.To recap, the F-Pace sits on Jaguar’s largely aluminium modular platform with a rear-drive bent. In the Comfort drive mode this 4wd car, with a centre differential and electronically-controlled limited slip diff at the rear, defaults to 70% rear-drive; put it in Dynamic and that heads to 90%. It’s variable too, but even in Snow/Ice mode it’s default 50% front:rear, and no more than 50% ever goes to the front wheels regardless of how slippy it is.