Ram 1500 Spitfire Puts an End to Built to Serve Edition Trucks

It was a hell of a ride, which started more than a year ago as Ram’s way of honoring the men and women fighting in each of the five U.S. military service branches (we know, there’s six of them now). And now, the Built to Serve edition line of trucks comes to an end. Over the past year and a half, at three-month intervals, Ram released about 8,000 of these machines specced to honor the Army, Marine Corps, Navy,...