By 2030, Volvo will have a fully electric lineup and an online sales model just like Tesla. However, we won't have to wait until then for new electric vehicles from the Swedish brand as it will already have seven available by the middle of the decade. Jeep will use a platform from new parent Stellantis to develop a crossover even smaller than the...Full Article
Volvo electric cars, baby Jeep, SCG 008: Today's Car News
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 long-term review
While the Defender gets all the plaudits, this model keeps clocking up the most sales. We aim to find out why
*Why..
Autocar