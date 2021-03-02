The 2021 Formula One World Championship is almost upon us and competing teams are showing off their new race cars. Of the actual automakers competing this season, Mercedes-Benz AMG (W12 E Performance), McLaren (MCL35M), Alpine (A521) and Alfa Romeo (C41) have all shown their contenders. Still to go is Aston Martin which will reveal its car on...Full Article
Alfa Romeo, Alpine, McLaren and Mercedes-Benz AMG show 2021 Formula One cars
MotorAuthority0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
When manufacturers experiment: 10 cars that bucked the trend
Down the years, many cars have been notably incongruous inside their makers’ showrooms. We pick out the best second-hand..
Autocar
Top 10 best super saloons 2021
Take a sensible saloon, give it a powerful engine, retune the dynamics and you're onto a winner - but which super saloons dominate..
Autocar