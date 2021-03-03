2021 Audi RS E-tron GT video review: this or a Taycan?

The most powerful electric Audi shares a platform with Porsche's EV - but which is best? We drive the RS E-tron GT to find out



This is the new 2021 Audi E-tron GT, Audi's new electric saloon, which shares loads of its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan. And it's tested here in not just one but two versions.



First up, the RS E-tron GT, the 637bhp really quick version of the new battery electric E-tron GT. It costs some £110,950 before options, can crack the 0-62mph sprint in 3.3 seconds and has a range of 283 miles.



Then there's the (slightly) lesser E-tron GT Quattro, as powerful as a '60' Audi according to the Audi configurator and the company's slightly weird naming system. To you and us, that means it has up to 523bhp and a 'slower' 0-62mph time, although that still means 4.1 seconds. Its range, though, is 298 miles and it costs from £79,800 in the UK. Although that only gets you a white car with no options, so you'll add to that in no time.



Here's what they're like. Can cars which share so much with the Porsche feel that different to the Taycan? Or could they even be better than the Porsche?



*READ MORE*



*Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 UK review*



*New Audi E-tron GT flagship EV guns for Tesla’s Model S*



*Audi E-tron GT 2021 UK review*